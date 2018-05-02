Eight cricket bookies detained after CP’s order

Nagpur: Cracking a whip against cricket betting rackets, City police detained eight cricket bookies on Monday night. Commissioner of Police (CP) Amitesh Kumar himself interrogated the notorious bookies late in the night. A police official said that after receiving an information about major cricket betting rackets are operating in the city, CP Amitesh Kumar ordered a crackdwon on the bookies.

Acting on the top cop’s order, a special police team conducted raids across the city on Monday evening and nabbed the bookies. The accused were taken to office of Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone II where CP Amitesh Kumar himself ‘grilled’ the bookies late in the night. Sources claimed that the cricket bookies were running hi-tech betting rackets on ongoing IPL cricket matches.

The police found records of bets and transactions of lakhs of rupees from the computers. The cops will examine the transactions to identify potential customers of the accused persons. Nagpur is known for the cricket betting rackets. Even many criminals are also working with the bookies for recovery of amount





