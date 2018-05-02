Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Oct 13th, 2020

    Eight cricket bookies detained after CP’s order

    Nagpur: Cracking a whip against cricket betting rackets, City police detained eight cricket bookies on Monday night. Commissioner of Police (CP) Amitesh Kumar himself interrogated the notorious bookies late in the night. A police official said that after receiving an information about major cricket betting rackets are operating in the city, CP Amitesh Kumar ordered a crackdwon on the bookies.

    Acting on the top cop’s order, a special police team conducted raids across the city on Monday evening and nabbed the bookies. The accused were taken to office of Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone II where CP Amitesh Kumar himself ‘grilled’ the bookies late in the night. Sources claimed that the cricket bookies were running hi-tech betting rackets on ongoing IPL cricket matches.

    The police found records of bets and transactions of lakhs of rupees from the computers. The cops will examine the transactions to identify potential customers of the accused persons. Nagpur is known for the cricket betting rackets. Even many criminals are also working with the bookies for recovery of amount



    Trending In Nagpur
    नागपुरात १५ कर्मचाऱ्यांना पोलीस आयुक्तांनी केले निलंबित
    नागपुरात १५ कर्मचाऱ्यांना पोलीस आयुक्तांनी केले निलंबित
    Eight cricket bookies detained after CP’s order
    Eight cricket bookies detained after CP’s order
    Nagpur brings active cases under 8k, 658 fresh cases in a day
    Nagpur brings active cases under 8k, 658 fresh cases in a day
    विद्यापीठाची परीक्षा सुरू आहे की पोरखेळ?
    विद्यापीठाची परीक्षा सुरू आहे की पोरखेळ?
    IPS Lohit Matani takes charge as DCP Zone III in Nagpur
    IPS Lohit Matani takes charge as DCP Zone III in Nagpur
    RJ Naman’s New Single – ‘Bata Mujhe’ speaks about Mental Health!
    RJ Naman’s New Single – ‘Bata Mujhe’ speaks about Mental Health!
    Video: Resident Ayurvedic docs takes out protest march as stir enters 6th day in Nagpur
    Video: Resident Ayurvedic docs takes out protest march as stir enters 6th day in Nagpur
    Water tanker crushes pedestrian to death in Hingna
    Water tanker crushes pedestrian to death in Hingna
    BJP slams CM Thackeray, Raut over power outage in Mumbai
    BJP slams CM Thackeray, Raut over power outage in Mumbai
    Metro’s Ajni, Rahate Colony, LAD College stations get CMRS nod
    Metro’s Ajni, Rahate Colony, LAD College stations get CMRS nod
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145