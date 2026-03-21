Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrated with Joy Across Nagpur and Nation

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Nagpur: The sacred festival of Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, was celebrated with great enthusiasm and religious fervour across Nagpur and other parts of the country on Sunday. After observing month-long fasts, members of the Muslim community gathered at mosques and Eidgahs early in the morning to offer special Eid prayers.

In Nagpur, thousands of devotees assembled at the Jama Masjid in the Mominpura area to offer Eid namaz. A large turnout was witnessed at mosques across the city from early morning. Following the prayers, devotees prayed for peace, progress, and harmony in the nation.

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The festive spirit was visible across the city as people exchanged warm greetings of “Eid Mubarak” and embraced one another, spreading the message of brotherhood and unity. Smiles and joy were evident on faces as families and friends celebrated together.

Homes were filled with the sweet aroma of traditional sheer khurma, while dishes like biryani and other delicacies added flavour to the celebrations. Markets witnessed heavy crowds ahead of Eid, with people purchasing new clothes, attar, and sweets to mark the occasion.

On the occasion of Eid, the tradition of offering Zakat-ul-Fitr to support the needy was also widely observed, reflecting the spirit of charity and compassion associated with the festival.

Overall, the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr in Nagpur highlighted social unity, brotherhood, and humanity, reinforcing the festival’s message of harmony beyond religious boundaries.

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