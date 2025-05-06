Efforts Underway to Protect Sarus Cranes from Live Wires

Advertisement



Nagpur: Taking suo motu cognizance of the impact of environmental imbalance on the endangered Sarus crane population in Vidarbha, the Nagpur Bench of the High Court has initiated steps to ensure their safety. In response to court directives, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has committed to begin aerial bunching of live electric lines to prevent bird electrocution.

MSEDCL informed the court that the Superintending Engineers of Bhandara and Gondia districts will present a detailed proposal before the respective District Collectors on May 8, 2025. The engineers will seek budgetary allocation specifically for the aerial bunching of live electricity lines — a key measure to protect the Sarus cranes from fatal contact with high-voltage wires.

Box: Court Approval and Budget Allocation

Following submissions by MSEDCL, the High Court noted that once aerial bunching is implemented, the Superintending Engineers of the Public Works Department in Bhandara and Gondia are expected to review the allocations with the Collectors of these districts. A comprehensive protection plan was previously submitted to the court, highlighting specific funding requirements for Sarus conservation in Bhandara and Gondia. The court approved the plan and directed the state government to grant administrative clearance and release the necessary funds.

Box: ₹61 Crore Plan for Bird Safety and Power Infrastructure

The detailed plan presented by the state government totals ₹61 crore. Out of this, ₹42 crore is designated for upgrading low-voltage electricity lines to safer alternatives. Additionally, ₹9.67 crore will be spent in Bhandara and ₹2.32 crore in Chandrapur on the conservation of Sarus cranes.

The court acknowledged that the conservation strategy was designed by the organization Sustaining Environment and Wildlife Assemblage (SEWA). The plan identifies the riverbanks and sandbars of Bhandara, Gondia, and Chandrapur as ideal habitats for Sarus cranes. The court emphasized that with dedicated efforts and timely intervention, the survival and growth of this rare bird species can be ensured.

