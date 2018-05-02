Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Tue, Aug 20th, 2019

Effect of low pressure area to give good rains in Nagpur

Nagpur: Active Southwest Monsoon has given moderate to heavy rains in parts of Vidarbha. In the last 24 hours from 8:30 am on Monday, Nagpur has recorded 38.4 mm, Gadchiroli 25.8 mm, Gondia 24.3 mm and Wardha 19.6 mm of rainfall.

Monsoon remained subdued in parts of Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra, and Konkan and Goa. And only light scattered rains have been recorded in some parts.

The Monsoon rains over Vidarbha were a result of the Low-Pressure Area that was over Northeast Madhya Pradesh and adjoining area. This system is still impacting Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha in the form of good rains.

On Tuesday expect scattered rains to lash Vidarbha. By Wenesday, the rainfall activities will increase in parts of Marathwada also. Nagpur, Gondia, Wardha, Bhandara, Nanded, Hingoli, Jalna and Beed in particular, will witness rain and thundershower activities.

By August 22, the rainfall activities will reduce in Marathwada, however, Vidarbha may continue to witness a few good spells of rain.

Meanwhile, as the offshore Trough has weakened, we do not expect any significant increase in the Monsoon rains over Konkan and Goa including Mumbai. Thus, Mumbai rains will remain mainly light with warm and humid weather conditions. Likewise, no significant rain is likely in Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur, Pune, Nashik, Mumbai, and Monsoon would remain subdued here for at least next three to four days.

