Educator Alefia Master honoured with Women Achiever Award 2026

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a celebration dedicated to recognising the achievements and resilience of women, educator and literary enthusiast Alefia Master was conferred the Women Achiever Award 2026 during a special International Women’s Day programme organised by the India Peace Centre at its Civil Lines premises in Nagpur.

The event brought together social workers, educators, professionals, and community leaders to honour women who have made significant contributions in diverse fields. The programme was organised by the India Peace Centre in collaboration with Manzil Trust and Saving Dreamz Foundation, with support from Nagpur Furniture Works.

Gold Rate Mar 12 2026 - Time 11.45Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,60,900/- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,49,600 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,65,200/- Platinum ₹ 90,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The ceremony was attended by several distinguished personalities. The Chief Guest for the occasion was senior journalist and national news anchor Surbhi Shirpurkar from News18 India. The Guests of Honour included Alice Joe Paul, Nargis Chimthanawala, and Putri Adelia Datu Manaek Sampebua.

Alefia Master was recognised for her inspiring journey in education and her unwavering commitment to promoting literature, language learning, and cultural engagement. Her academic journey began with a Bachelor’s degree in Hindi and English Literature, followed by Master’s degrees in English and Urdu Literature along with a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.). Remarkably, she pursued much of her higher education while raising two children, continuing her academic journey for nearly three decades. She now aspires to further her scholarship by pursuing a Ph.D. in Urdu.

Beyond academics, Alefia Master has actively contributed to organising literary and cultural programmes across schools, colleges, and interfaith platforms. She has also played a key role in Urdu adult education, helping learners reconnect with language and literature.

Her academic engagement includes presenting research papers at All India Network of English Teachers on innovative pedagogical methods for teaching English to school students. She has also been actively involved in community initiatives through organisations such as Junior Chamber International, where she served as Vice President, and has contributed to social initiatives linked with Rotary International.

Apart from her academic and community work, Alefia Master expresses her creative side through poetry written in Hindi, English, and Urdu, reflecting her deep passion for language and literature.

The programme began with welcome remarks by Angeleous Michael, while Kasta Dip also addressed the gathering. The ceremony was skilfully anchored by radio presenter RJ Tejal.

Addressing the audience, Tejinder Singh Rawal, Trustee and Treasurer of the organisation, highlighted the importance of recognising women’s contributions to society. Quoting the Sanskrit verse “Yatra Naryastu Pujyante Ramante Tatra Devatah”, he emphasised that societies flourish where women are respected and empowered.

The evening concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks delivered by Alefia Master, who expressed gratitude to the organisers, guests, fellow awardees, and participants for making the celebration a meaningful tribute to women’s achievements.

The event reinforced a powerful message, that recognising and empowering women is essential for building a compassionate, inclusive, and progressive society.

GET YOUR OWN WEBSITE FOR ₹9,999 Domain & Hosting FREE for 1 Year No Hidden Charges

Advertisement