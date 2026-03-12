Dhanwate National College students win rolling trophy in Inter-College Elocution contest

Advertisement

Nagpur: Students of Dhanwate National College, Nagpur, delivered an outstanding performance to win the rolling trophy at an inter-college elocution competition held on March 12 at Shrimati Binzani Mahila Mahavidyalaya.

The college was represented by Pradyumna Premdas Dev and Tulsi Krishnakumar Bawanthede, who impressed the judges and audience alike with their powerful and articulate speeches. Their compelling presentations secured the top honour for the college in the prestigious competition.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students representing several colleges across the city. Participants showcased their oratory skills on various themes, making the contest both competitive and engaging.

Following the victory, the achievers were felicitated at Dhanwate National College in the presence of Principal Prashant Kothe, Cultural Committee Coordinator Madhuri Raut, and faculty members including Chetan Raut, Nitin Chopde, Rajkumar Gosavi, Kamlakar Askar, and Kulbhushan Meghe.

Faculty members, non-teaching staff, and students congratulated the winners for bringing laurels to the institution and wished them continued success in their future endeavours.

