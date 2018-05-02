Edify School Acclaimed as the Finest Educational Institution by the House of Commons, London

To honour and celebrate the finest educational institutions in India, the ‘Great Place to Study’ organized the 5th Global League Institutions (GLI) certification ceremony at the House of Commons, London this month. Edify School, Nagpur was awarded the GLI certification to mark its tremendous contribution to the future of education and unwavering dedication towards elevating the education standards in the country. This award is conferred on the institution excelling in the Student Satisfaction Index (SSI)on the basis of its performance. The award was received by the directors of the school, MrInderpreet Singh Tuli and Mrs Mandeep Kohli Tuli at the House of Commons, London. Edify School was admired for its innovative and progressive teaching methodologies and its unique education models.The speaker also appreciated the school as the ‘powerhouse’ of education in India and applauded it for being the ‘great place to study’.

The Directors, while expressing their happiness and gratitude to the House of Commons, said, “Educating the humanity and building generations for the better world has always been the greatest motivation for them and hence, they always strive for creating an adorable place and our teachers also stand like pillars. And, the support and trust of the parents have been a great strength.”