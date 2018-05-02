Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Thu, Jun 27th, 2019

Edify School Acclaimed as the Finest Educational Institution by the House of Commons, London

To honour and celebrate the finest educational institutions in India, the ‘Great Place to Study’ organized the 5th Global League Institutions (GLI) certification ceremony at the House of Commons, London this month. Edify School, Nagpur was awarded the GLI certification to mark its tremendous contribution to the future of education and unwavering dedication towards elevating the education standards in the country. This award is conferred on the institution excelling in the Student Satisfaction Index (SSI)on the basis of its performance. The award was received by the directors of the school, MrInderpreet Singh Tuli and Mrs Mandeep Kohli Tuli at the House of Commons, London. Edify School was admired for its innovative and progressive teaching methodologies and its unique education models.The speaker also appreciated the school as the ‘powerhouse’ of education in India and applauded it for being the ‘great place to study’.

The Directors, while expressing their happiness and gratitude to the House of Commons, said, “Educating the humanity and building generations for the better world has always been the greatest motivation for them and hence, they always strive for creating an adorable place and our teachers also stand like pillars. And, the support and trust of the parents have been a great strength.”

Happening Nagpur
Shadows all day cafe serves tempting breakfast all day long!
Shadows all day cafe serves tempting breakfast all day long!
Round Table India to inaugurate its 35th New Block built at Untkhana
Round Table India to inaugurate its 35th New Block built at Untkhana
Nagpur Crime News
Hudkeshwar constable lands in ACB trap
Hudkeshwar constable lands in ACB trap
2 arrested for vehicle lifting in Kotwali, 4 two-wheelers in recovered
2 arrested for vehicle lifting in Kotwali, 4 two-wheelers in recovered
Maharashtra News
अनधिकृत बांधकाम करणाऱ्यांवर गुन्हा दाखल
अनधिकृत बांधकाम करणाऱ्यांवर गुन्हा दाखल
मराठा आरक्षण : शैक्षणिक आणि नोकऱ्यांमध्ये मराठा समाजाला दिलेलं आरक्षण वैध -कोर्ट
मराठा आरक्षण : शैक्षणिक आणि नोकऱ्यांमध्ये मराठा समाजाला दिलेलं आरक्षण वैध -कोर्ट
Hindi News
आई-टी रेड : ऑरेंज सिटी हाउसिंग फाइनेंस का मास्टरमाइंड अंडरग्राउंड!
आई-टी रेड : ऑरेंज सिटी हाउसिंग फाइनेंस का मास्टरमाइंड अंडरग्राउंड!
स्मार्ट सिटी का बेरोजगार ‘पीआरओ’ उधार लेंगी मनपा
स्मार्ट सिटी का बेरोजगार ‘पीआरओ’ उधार लेंगी मनपा
Trending News
Watch video: Miscreants set car on fire in Pratap Nagar
Watch video: Miscreants set car on fire in Pratap Nagar
Builder Deepak Nilawar’s bungalow sealed over loan default
Builder Deepak Nilawar’s bungalow sealed over loan default
Featured News
स्मार्ट सिटी का बेरोजगार ‘पीआरओ’ उधार लेंगी मनपा
स्मार्ट सिटी का बेरोजगार ‘पीआरओ’ उधार लेंगी मनपा
पोहाणे ने ३१९७.६ करोड़ का पेश किया मनपा बजट
पोहाणे ने ३१९७.६ करोड़ का पेश किया मनपा बजट
Trending In Nagpur
Externed goon Abhishek Giri nabbed creating ruckus in Panchpaoli
Externed goon Abhishek Giri nabbed creating ruckus in Panchpaoli
Train derails at Kanchewani Station, disrupts Nagpur-Gondia route
Train derails at Kanchewani Station, disrupts Nagpur-Gondia route
Robbery bid foiled in Nandanvan, 3 arrested
Robbery bid foiled in Nandanvan, 3 arrested
वृक्षदिंडीचा समारोप होणार शनिवारी
वृक्षदिंडीचा समारोप होणार शनिवारी
Watch video: Miscreants set car on fire in Pratap Nagar
Watch video: Miscreants set car on fire in Pratap Nagar
Edify School Acclaimed as the Finest Educational Institution by the House of Commons, London
Edify School Acclaimed as the Finest Educational Institution by the House of Commons, London
आई-टी रेड : ऑरेंज सिटी हाउसिंग फाइनेंस का मास्टरमाइंड अंडरग्राउंड!
आई-टी रेड : ऑरेंज सिटी हाउसिंग फाइनेंस का मास्टरमाइंड अंडरग्राउंड!
स्मार्ट सिटी का बेरोजगार ‘पीआरओ’ उधार लेंगी मनपा
स्मार्ट सिटी का बेरोजगार ‘पीआरओ’ उधार लेंगी मनपा
शहर की कराटे चैम्पियन साक्षी अंतरराष्ट्रीय कराटे चैम्पियनशिप में करेगी देश का प्रतिनिधित्व
शहर की कराटे चैम्पियन साक्षी अंतरराष्ट्रीय कराटे चैम्पियनशिप में करेगी देश का प्रतिनिधित्व
गुंगीची औषधी देऊन प्रवाशांना लुटनारी टोळी गजाआड
गुंगीची औषधी देऊन प्रवाशांना लुटनारी टोळी गजाआड
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145