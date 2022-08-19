ED spreads its tentacle, Delhi Dy CM Sisodia is latest on radar

The Enforcement Directorate has now spread its tentacles and launched raids at the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in Delhi,The coincidence is that the New York Times today carried a big piece of write up on his favourite subject improving the standards of Education in government run Schools in Delhi for which he had already won accolades from various section, government and non-government organisations.

He is not a magician but certainly applied his mind in innovative ideas to improve the standards of Delhi government run Schools. Even foreign dignatries had visited personally to see for themselves the role model. Of course, the man behind the concept is Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is an IRS officer and now a successful politician.

Advertisement

After winning the Delhi elections, Kejriwal was expected to spread his message to neighbouring states and he did it with a resounding victory in Punjab. He installed his party government with Bhagwant Singh Mann as the Chief Minister,after dislodging the previous Congress led government.

Advertisement

Though the ED is raiding residences of Sisodia but the real target is Kejriwal but he being an IRF officer is also very smart and must have maintained proper books to avoid ED actions.

Ever since the popularity of Aam Aadmi Party was soaring, the headache in BJP led government at the centre was also increasing day by day.The real fight will be during the elections but in the meantime, the centre can put them on hot burner till actual elections are held.

After Maharashtra and West Bengal raids, ED has now shifted its focus on Delhi. In Maharashtra three top politicians like the then Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Minorities Minister Nawab Malik and Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena spokesman Sanjay Raut are already behind the bars.

…Joseph Rao

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement