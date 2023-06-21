ED Raids Ex-NMC Sanjeev Jaiswal’s Mumbai Residence for Covid Field-Hospital Scam

Nagpur: In connection with a money laundering case related to the Covid field-hospital scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a search at the premises of IAS officer Sanjeev Jaiswal, the former Nagpur Municipal Commissioner, as well as two close associates of Shiv Sena UBT leaders.

The search operation targeted the residence of Suraj Chavan, a trusted aide of Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray, and Sujit Patkar, a close friend of MP Sanjay Raut. The ED raided approximately 15 locations in Nagpur, Thane, and Navi Mumbai. Jaiswal, who previously served as the Thane municipal commissioner and held the position of additional commissioner of BMC during the Covid period, was among those subjected to the raid.

Advertisement

In January, the ED had taken the statement of BMC commissioner I S Chahal regarding the case and requested clarification on the allocation process for the field hospital contracts and other relevant details.

Earlier, the ED had filed a money laundering case against Sujit Patkar and others, including a close associate of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut. Despite lacking any prior experience in the healthcare sector, Patkar had secured a contract for a Covid field hospital in Mumbai during the pandemic.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement