Caught on Camera: PI Sunil Sakhare from Nagpur Rural Police’s Wireless Department drinking on duty

Nagpur: A video capturing Senior Police Inspector Sunil Sakhare of the Wireless Department drinking alcohol and engaging in an argument with another policeman in his office has gone viral on social media. The video, circulating for the past two to three days, has exposed the misconduct within the police department.

According to sources, Manoj Sirsat, a police officer working in the same office, recorded the video out of frustration with Sakhare’s behavior.

The social media backlash has been intense, with strong criticism directed towards a senior police officer mistreating his subordinate. In response to the viral video, Nagpur Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Vishal Anand has initiated a departmental inquiry into the matter. If Sunil Sakhare is found guilty during this inquiry, suspension seems highly likely.

