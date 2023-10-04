ED raid underway at AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s home

A Directorate Enforcement (ED) raid is underway at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in connection with excise policy case.

Earlier in May this year, MP Sanjay Singh in a letter to Finance Secretary T V Somanathan said that the ED Director and Assistant Director deliberately linked his name to the alleged liquor scam without any basis, tarnishing his public image and defaming him.

Advertisement

Singh mentioned that his name was added on the basis of statements from Dinesh Arora.

Singh also alleged that the officers misused their position tarnished his public image and demanded prosecution against them.

He said he already sent a legal notice to the officers to issue an open and public apology.

According to ED sources, the name of the AAP leader appears four times in the ED charge sheet out of which one reference was wrong and typed inadvertently.

At one place Sanjay Singh’s name was mentioned instead of Rahul Singh who was then excise commissioner.

ED is reportedly searching the residence of Sanjay Singh, further details are awaited.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement