Asian Games: Jyoti-Ojas win archery mixed team GOLD

India’s archers Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Deotale won the gold medal in the compound mixed team archery event at the Asian Games on Wednesday.

Jyoti and Ojas claimed a 159-158 victory against Korea’s So Chaewon and Joo Jaehoon in the gold medal match.

Jyoti and Ojas both hit 10s in their first two shots in the first end to get a maximum of 40 points, while Chaewon and Jaehoon managed 38 as the Indians took a 40-39 lead.

The Indians’ perfect shooting continued in End 2 as both hit 10s with both their shots while the Koreans also matched them to keep the lead at 79-80.

Ojas started the third round with a 9 which saw the Koreans level scores at 119-119 with one end left.

In End 4, the Koreans faltered with a 9 but the Indians maintained their perfect shooting with all 10s to claim the gold medal.

This is India’s 71st medal in this Asian Games to break the record for their best ever haul at the Asiad.

