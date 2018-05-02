Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Wed, Oct 16th, 2019
National News

ED arrests Chidambaram in INX Media case

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday arrested former finance minister P Chidambaram at the Tihar jail in connection with its probe in the INX Media money laundering case, officials said. They said the ED investigating team followed procedure after a local court in New Delhi on Tuesday allowed it to interrogate the senior Congress leader and arrest him, if necessary, in this case.

Investigators of the central agency, who arrived at the jail around 8:15 am, were present in the premises for about two hours. They briefly grilled Chidambaram and arrested him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The central agency will now move court to seek his fresh custody, they said.

Chidambaram, 74, was arrested by the CBI on August 21 and is lodged in Tihar jail under judicial custody in the corruption case.

