Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |

Eco-friendly Navratri festival by Jai Durga Utsav Mandal, Telecom Nagar

Nagpur: Navratri festival commenced from Saturday, September 29, with many Sarvajanik Mandals installing Maa Durga idol in colourfully and arsthetically decorated pandals in city.

Jai Durga Utsav Mandal, Telecom Nagar, is celebrating eco-friendly Navratri this year giving message of “Save Envirornmet, Save Trees, Save Water.” The traditional fervour and gaiety marked the ‘sthapna’ of Goddess Durga. Mayor Nanda Jichkar, Rulling Party Leader Sandip Joshi and NMC’s Education Committee Chairman Dilip Dive performed sthapna and maha aarti. Later, the dignitaries felicitated Veena Deshmukh who participated in the procession with beautiful, traditional attire.

Earlier, the attractive idol of the deity was brought to the pandal in a procession amid beating of dhol and tasha and also in the company of Rain God.

Apart from other social and cultural programmes, Jai Durga Utsav Mandal, Telecom Nagar is organising ‘Maha Raas Garba’ on Friday, October 4 and Saturday, October 5 as special attraction. Prizes will be awarded for traditional dances and attires. The Mandal is celebrating eco-friendly Navratri festival this year with messages on environnment protection, rain water harvesting, save trees, save water etc.

Happening Nagpur
Narendra Nagar Durga Utsav Mandal installs beautiful Maa Durga idol
Narendra Nagar Durga Utsav Mandal installs beautiful Maa Durga idol
Eco-friendly Navratri festival by Jai Durga Utsav Mandal, Telecom Nagar
Eco-friendly Navratri festival by Jai Durga Utsav Mandal, Telecom Nagar
Nagpur Crime News
5-yr old boy dies after fall from staircase in Siraspeth
5-yr old boy dies after fall from staircase in Siraspeth
Russian girl, two others rescued as sex racket busted at DK Restro Lounge & Rooms
Russian girl, two others rescued as sex racket busted at DK Restro Lounge & Rooms
Maharashtra News
विडिओ : शेतकर्‍यांना सिंचन व्यवस्था, महिला व तरुणांना दिला रोजगार – आमदार सुनील केदार
विडिओ : शेतकर्‍यांना सिंचन व्यवस्था, महिला व तरुणांना दिला रोजगार – आमदार सुनील केदार
ब्राह्मण समाजाचा वधु-वर परिचय मेळावा २० ऑक्टोबर रोजी
ब्राह्मण समाजाचा वधु-वर परिचय मेळावा २० ऑक्टोबर रोजी
Hindi News
किसानो के लिए सिंचन व्यवस्था, महिला और युवाओ को दिया रोजगार – विधायक सुनील केदार
किसानो के लिए सिंचन व्यवस्था, महिला और युवाओ को दिया रोजगार – विधायक सुनील केदार
बलिराजा पार्टी और शेतकरी संघटना मिलकर 200 जगहों पर लड़ेगी चुनाव
बलिराजा पार्टी और शेतकरी संघटना मिलकर 200 जगहों पर लड़ेगी चुनाव
Trending News
Filmy drama: 2 goons kidnap doctor, rob him and demand Rs 10 lakh ransom, arrested
Filmy drama: 2 goons kidnap doctor, rob him and demand Rs 10 lakh ransom, arrested
Navaratri Special : Koradi Mandir exudes divine charm
Navaratri Special : Koradi Mandir exudes divine charm
Featured News
Praful Patel’s convoy hit by truck enroute Nagpur, PSI injured
Praful Patel’s convoy hit by truck enroute Nagpur, PSI injured
Nitin Raut from Nagpur North, Sunil Kedar from Saoner as Congress announces 51 candidates names
Nitin Raut from Nagpur North, Sunil Kedar from Saoner as Congress announces 51 candidates names
Trending In Nagpur
5-yr old boy dies after fall from staircase in Siraspeth
5-yr old boy dies after fall from staircase in Siraspeth
Electrifying Jalsa 2019 fills air with joy on Day-1 of Navratri at Chattarpur Farms
Electrifying Jalsa 2019 fills air with joy on Day-1 of Navratri at Chattarpur Farms
Narendra Nagar Durga Utsav Mandal installs beautiful Maa Durga idol
Narendra Nagar Durga Utsav Mandal installs beautiful Maa Durga idol
Hunter hunted: 17 tigers killed in Vidarbha in 30 months
Hunter hunted: 17 tigers killed in Vidarbha in 30 months
Eco-friendly Navratri festival by Jai Durga Utsav Mandal, Telecom Nagar
Eco-friendly Navratri festival by Jai Durga Utsav Mandal, Telecom Nagar
Local Congress leaders oppose move to welcome Ashish Jaiswal in their fold.
Local Congress leaders oppose move to welcome Ashish Jaiswal in their fold.
Filmy drama: 2 goons kidnap doctor, rob him and demand Rs 10 lakh ransom, arrested
Filmy drama: 2 goons kidnap doctor, rob him and demand Rs 10 lakh ransom, arrested
बलिराजा पार्टी और शेतकरी संघटना मिलकर 200 जगहों पर लड़ेगी चुनाव
बलिराजा पार्टी और शेतकरी संघटना मिलकर 200 जगहों पर लड़ेगी चुनाव
शहर की सड़को के गड्डो से वाहनचालक परेशान
शहर की सड़को के गड्डो से वाहनचालक परेशान
Praful Patel’s convoy hit by truck enroute Nagpur, PSI injured
Praful Patel’s convoy hit by truck enroute Nagpur, PSI injured
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145