Eco-friendly Navratri festival by Jai Durga Utsav Mandal, Telecom Nagar

Nagpur: Navratri festival commenced from Saturday, September 29, with many Sarvajanik Mandals installing Maa Durga idol in colourfully and arsthetically decorated pandals in city.

Jai Durga Utsav Mandal, Telecom Nagar, is celebrating eco-friendly Navratri this year giving message of “Save Envirornmet, Save Trees, Save Water.” The traditional fervour and gaiety marked the ‘sthapna’ of Goddess Durga. Mayor Nanda Jichkar, Rulling Party Leader Sandip Joshi and NMC’s Education Committee Chairman Dilip Dive performed sthapna and maha aarti. Later, the dignitaries felicitated Veena Deshmukh who participated in the procession with beautiful, traditional attire.

Earlier, the attractive idol of the deity was brought to the pandal in a procession amid beating of dhol and tasha and also in the company of Rain God.

Apart from other social and cultural programmes, Jai Durga Utsav Mandal, Telecom Nagar is organising ‘Maha Raas Garba’ on Friday, October 4 and Saturday, October 5 as special attraction. Prizes will be awarded for traditional dances and attires. The Mandal is celebrating eco-friendly Navratri festival this year with messages on environnment protection, rain water harvesting, save trees, save water etc.