EC allots Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) name, flaming torch symbol to Uddhav-led faction

Election Commission allots ‘flaming torch’ (mashaal) as election symbol to Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena as well as allotted the name Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) .

Meanwhile, the CM Eknath Shinde faction has been asked to submit a new list of symbols.

A day after the Election Commission (EC) of India froze Shiv Sena’s name and bow and arrow poll symbol, party chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday slammed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Sena faction along with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while terming the poll panel’s order as an “injustice” towards him and the party. In a virtual address to the Sena cadre and people of Maharashtra, Uddhav called the Shinde faction a 40-headed Ravana who took away Lord Rama’s “bow and arrow”, which was also dear to late Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

