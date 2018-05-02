‘East on Street’ event to showcase youth talent of East Nagpur on Aug 4

Nagpur: Congress leader Umakant Agnihotri has organised a fitness and fun with family programme ‘East on Street’ to encourage the talent of budding youths of East Nagpur. The event will be held in front of Inox Poonam Mall in Wardhaman Nagar on Sunday, August 4 from 6 am to 10 am.

The various events of ‘East on Street’ programme include Jumba, meditation, Yoga, Skating, Dance, Cycling, Dhol Tasha, Hula Hoop, Tug of War, Selfie Zone, Cartoonists, Cricket, Badminto, Ludo, Rangoli, Lemon Spoon, Musical Chair, Drawing, Karate, Taekwando, Magician and other sports and fun games.

Agnihotri said that the programme, being held for the first time in East Nagpur, is aimed at showcasing youth talent. Youths of this part have to go to West Nagpur for any activity. Hence such programmes are being held in East Nagpur, he said.