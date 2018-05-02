East Nagpur residents enjoy ‘East on Street’ event

Nagpur: Sunday the August 4 turned out to be a special day for residents of East Nagpur. Congress leader Umakant Agnihotri on the day organised a fitness, talent and fun with family programme ‘East on Street’ for local residents. Large number of kids, youths, women and elders participated in the event and cherished the moment.

The event ‘East on Street’ was organised on a stretch of road between Vaishnodevi Square and Hiwri Nagar Square in East Nagpur. Various fitness events such as Zumba, meditation, Yoga, Skating, Dance, Cycling, Dhol Tasha, Hula Hoop, Tug of War, Selfie Zone, Cartoonist, Cricket, Badminto, Ludo, Rangoli, Lemon Spoon, Musical Chair, Drawing, Karate, Taekwando, Magician and other sports and fun games were organised and enjoyed by the participants. Not only physical fitness but mental fitness was also taken care in the event.

During the event, Barbarian Gym’s Avinash Naidu and Utkarsha Meshram made participants dance on the beats of Zumba and Bokwa dance as fitness test.

Speaking on the occasion, Agnihotri lamented people’s mentality to rest on Sundays. They think that Sunday is only for leisure and rest. Due to rapid urbanisation, people meet each other once in a while. Looking to this disturbing trend, the idea to organise the event ‘East on Street’ was suggested to bring kids, youths, women, men and elders at one platform. Such event will also be held next Sunday i.e. on August 11 which will also get overwhelming response from residents, he hoped.