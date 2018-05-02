Earthquake in Maharashtra: 4.8 magnitude quake jolts Satara district

Satara: Two low-intensity earthquakes of magnitude 4.8 and 3 shook some parts of Satara district in Maharashtra on Thursday morning, officials said.

No casualty or damage to property has been reported so far, an official in the district administration said.

People rushed out of their homes in some areas after experiencing the tremors, he said.

The first quake occurred around 7.47 am and the second one was experienced at 8.27 am in Satara district, located around 120 km from Pune, an official at the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) centre here said.

The epicenters of the two earthquakes were recorded at depths of 10 km and 5 km respectively, he said.

“People should not panic as both the earthquakes were of low intensity,” Pune-based seismologist Arun Bapat said.