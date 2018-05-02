Duneshwar Pethe appointed NCP Nagpur President

Nagpur: Finally, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has appointed Duneshwar Pethe as party’s Nagpur City President. The announcement was made on the eve of the party’s foundation day. NCP would be completing 22 years of its existence as it was founded on June 10, 1999. Pethe is also the only Corporator in Nagpur Municipal Corporation.

Jayant Patil, State President of the Party has given Pethe the letter of appointment in presence of Rajya Sabha Member Praful Patel Patel, Pravin Kunte Patil, Vidarbha in-charge and some other leaders. Jayant Patil said that the party is handing over the baton to Pethe with a strong hope that he would steer the party to a different height. He himself being Corporator, he would strengthen the party’s position in the upcoming NMC elections.

Meanwhile NCP workers in large numbers gathered at the Nagpur airport to welcome their new chief Duneshwar Pethe. Earlier also the volunteers gathered at the party’s Ganeshpeth office and celebrated the appointment by distributing sweets and raising slogans. Shailendra Tiwari, the Youth President of the Party, said the party has appointed a person with a good and clean image who has a mass base. The party will definitely benefit. In the coming municipal elections, the party will take power in Nagpur Municipal Corporation under leadership of Duneshwar Pethe.

Pethe said, whatever the responsibility is bestowed upon him he would prove them right. “I shall have guidance from all senior leaders in Nagpur and under them I would do my job honestly.”

Earlier NCP celebrated Duneshwar Pethe’s appointment. Those present during the celebration include Nationalist Youth Congress President ShailendraTiwari, Santosh Singh, Amol Parpalliwar, Amit Pichkate, Shiv Bhende, Rizwan Ansari, Dayashankar Dubey, Sufi Tiger, Rahul Pandey, Pranay Jambulkar, Anil Bokde, Shekhar Patil, Satyam Mishra, Tushar Singh Bhati, Vishwas Pakkide, Sandeep Mendhe, Ravi Marshettiwar, Anand Chahande, Praveen Patil and others.