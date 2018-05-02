Dubious land deal in Wathoda comes under CP’s scanner

Nagpur: A dubious deal in which a land in Wathoda worth Rs 2 crore was transferred for just Rs 5 lakh has come under the scanner of Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar. The registry of the land was done by the office of the Sub-Registrar and now it is facing the heat from the Economic Offences Wing (EoW) of the Crime Branch. The top cop, smelling something fishy, has ordered investigation into the land deal.

According to reports, the deal involves sale deed executed by one Prashant Sahare in favour of Ashok Khattar against consideration of Rs 5 lakh, paid in cash, on October 27 while the property’s market value is nearly Rs 2 crore and even the ready reckoner value puts a price tag of Rs 1 crore.

In his order, the Commissioner of Police has also underlined the fact that this sale deed has taken place despite an ongoing dispute related to the property. In a recent press conference, Kumar had stated that persons purposefully creating a ‘third party interest’ in land or properties with an intention to commit fraud shall face stringent action. Following Kumar’s directive, an offence has been registered at Wathoda Police Station against Sahare and Khattar, one of their aides Bagga and others. It’s learnt that Sahare and Bagga had inked similar “deals” in the past too, the reports alleged.

The reports further said that the Economic Offences Wing DCP Vivek Masaal has sought all details regarding the deal from the Sub-Registrar’s office. Sahare, Khattar and Bagga had allegedly tried to usurp the land which was earlier sold to one Chhabrani family in 2014 for Rs 53 lakh by one Sangeeta Rahate. Chhabrani family had already approached Wathoda police in the first week of October and the matter is under investigation. Despite the police complaint, yet another sale deed was registered involving the same property in the last week of October, the media reports claimed.