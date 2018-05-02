Corona worry: Winter Session in Nagpur or Mumbai?

Nagpur: Winter Session of State Legislature in Nagpur or in Mumbai? The State Government, worried over the possibility of a second wave of corona and only one month left for preparations, might be thinking of holding the Winter Session in Mumbai instead of Nagpur. The Budget Session may be held in the Second Capital so that the Nagpur Pact could be implemented!!

The State Principal Secretary Rajendra Bhagwat is scheduled to review preparations for the Winter Session on Friday. Even though the administration has geared up it is facing many problems in view of Covid-19 outbreak and upcoming Diwali festival. All these factors are putting question marks on the holding of Winter Session in Nagpur.

Notably, the City Congress President and Nagpur West MLA Vikas Thakre has already demanded Winter Session be held in Mumbai and funds be provided to Vidarbha for tackling various issues. This demand has been supported by many political outfits and organisations. “Crores of rupees spent on holding the Winter Session in Nagpur should be handed over to healthcare facilities,” Thakre had demanded. Though BJP maintained silence over the demand, the party MLA Krishna Khopde has opposed the Winter Session in Nagpur this year.

Meanwhile, the Assembly Speaker Nana Patole has strongly come in favour of the Winter Session in the Second Capital in accordance with the Nagpur Pact.

On the other hand, the administration has started preparations for the Winter Session in Nagpur. Face;ift is being given to Vidhan Sabha building, Ravi Bhavan, MLA Hostel, other offices and bungalows of ministers and officials.