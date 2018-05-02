Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Thu, Apr 23rd, 2020

    Dry ration, masks distributed in Wadi

    Naval Armament Inspectorate, Nagpur is an Indian Navy unit located in Ordnance Factory Ambajhari premises which ensures Quality and Inspection of Naval Armament stores produced in the factory. In support to the cause of fighting the challenges due Covid-19, the unit collected donations from unit members and some volunteers to provide some aid to the poor and needy.

    Towards this, on 23 Apr 20 the unit coordinated distribution of essential Dry Ration (to suffice for 15 Days) and masks to the poor and needy families in the Wadi area of Nagpur in association with Wadi Patrakar Sangh. Identification of genuine needy people in the area and the arrangement for distribution was done by Wadi Patrakar Sangh.

    Around 35 families have been supplied Dry Ration packets and masks by the unit. The unit is headed by Capt Srinivas Inje, Principal Inspector of Naval Armament. Lt Cdr Mankanwar Singh Duggal, Senior Inspector of Naval Armament and Shri PP Bedarkar, Foreman (Mech) from the Unit coordinated the event.

