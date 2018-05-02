Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Thu, Oct 17th, 2019

Dry days for Assembly poll announced in Nagpur district

Nagpur: As the process of State Assembly elections is in final stages, the District Collector and District Election Officer Ravindra Thakre has declared dry days to be observed for four days from October 19 to 21 and October 24. Dry days will be in force on October 19, 48 hours before the polling on October 21.

It means there will be no sale of liquor from October 19 to 21. Similarly, October 24 being the vote counting day, it will also be dry day.

Thakre has directed all the concerned authorities to enforce the dry days strictly. The liquor traders have also been directed to follow the dry days to avoid stringent action. Licences of those violating the directives would be cancelled permanently, the District Collector and District Election Officer warned.

