Drunkards attack family at Night Owl Hotel in Nagpur, 2 hurt

Nagpur: In a shocking incident three youths brutally attacked a family, leaving two people, including a woman, injured at the Night Owl Hotel on Amravati Road in the Wadi Police Station area.

The victims have been identified as Vikrant Rajesh Tiwari (25) along with his wife, brother, sister-in-law and children.

Advertisement

According to police, the Tiwari family was dining at the hotel when a group of persons on the next table celebrating a birthday party used abusive language. The accused have been identified as Kartik Nannaware (25), Vishal Shahu (22), and Shrenal Meshram (19). The tension escalated when Vikrant’s brother objected to the foul language and Vishal issued an apology. The situation turned tense when Kartik demanded to know, “Who are you saying sorry to?”

A verbal exchange turned physical with Karthik as his accomplices assaulted Vikrant’s brother. When Vikrant attempted to intervene in the altercation, he too became a target of the violence. Vishal Shahu threw a beer bottle at Vikrant’s sister-in-law and injured her. Karthik wielded an iron rod towards Vikrant. As Vikrant’s sister moved to protect him, she was struck by the iron rod, police said. The assailants fled the scene.

A case under Sections 324, 504 and 34of Indian Penal Code was registered by Wadi police. A search has been launched to arrest the accused.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement