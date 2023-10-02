Commercial LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 209

Nagpur: The public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on Sunday increased the price of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 209 with immediate effect. This increase in prices came nearly a month after the oil companies slashed the prices of 19-kg commercial LPG gas cylinders by Rs 158 in September.

Notably, the price of both commercial and domestic LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinders undergoes monthly revisions on the first day of each month. Therefore, the increase in the price of commercial LPG cylinders came into effect from October 1.

However, the price of domestic LPG, used in household kitchens for cooking purposes, remained unchanged at Rs 954.50 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Nagpur. In addition, petrol and diesel prices also continued to remain unchanged.

