    Published On : Tue, Apr 6th, 2021

    Drunkard tries to kill man with a liquor bottle in Sadar, arrested

    Nagpur: A drunkard tried to kill a man by smashing a liquor bottle on his head in Sadar area here on Monday evening. The motive behind the murderous attack could not be ascertained. The accused has been arrested.

    A resident of Chhaoni Square, New Colony, Milind Nilaram Ganer (39), told police that his younger brother Vinit Nilaram Ganer (38) was standing near a country liquor shop located at Hanuman Galli, Sadar around 6.30 pm on Monday. Suddenly, the drunkard accused Mangesh Ramuji Uike (40), resident of Chhaoni, behind NMC office, hit a liquor bottle on Vinit’s head and injured him seriously with the intention to kill him. However, the motive behind the accused attacking Vinit murderously could not be known so far.

    Sadar PSI M J Rathod booked the accused Mangesh Uike under Section 307 of the IPC and placed him under arrest. Further probe is underway.


