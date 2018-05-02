Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Wed, Aug 14th, 2019

Drunkard man arrested for slitting throat of roommate in Barakholi

Nagpur: A refusal to lend money for liquor to his roommate proved severe for a middle-aged man in Jaripatka as his drunkard friend manhandled him before slitting his throat on Tuesday night.

Cops have booked accused identified as Vijendra alias Golu Dilip Sirsath (35) and placed him under arrest. While the victim Lankesh Natthuji Dhavle (53) has been rushed to nearby healthcare where is reportedly under critical condition.

According to the police, Vijendra and Lankesh share the same room in the Barakholi area under Jaripatka police station. On Tuesday night, Lankesh was alone in the room when Vijendra approached him seeking money to buy liquor. However, Lankesh expressed his inconvenience in lending him money, Vijendra got angry. He subsequently started hurling abuses at Lankesh and accosted him. During the fight, Vijendra whipped out a knife from his pocket and attacked Lankesh’s throat. Leaving him lying in the pool of blood, Vijendra then fled the spot. Profusely bleeding Lankesh was then rushed to nearby healthcare by the help of locals.

Based on the statement registered by Lankesh, Jaripatka police have booked Vijendra under Sections 307, 504 of the IPC. Further probe is underway.

