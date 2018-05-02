Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Wed, Aug 14th, 2019

3 commit suicide in separate incidents across Nagpur

Nagpur: Three people ended their lives in separate incidents reported under Nandanvan, Pratap Nagar and Mankapur police station. All the three men hanged themselves at their respective places. Though the reason behind them taking the extreme step could not be ascertained immediately. Cops have registered a case of accidental death in three cases and launched the investigation in all the possible angles.

In the first incident, a 45-year-old Anil Ramkumar Gupta allegedly committed suicide by hanging to a ceiling fan at his Loksewa Nagar based house on Tuesday night. Following the compliant his elder brother Sunilkumar, sleuths of Pratap Nagar police approached the spot, take down the body and sent it to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for autopsy.

In another incident, Raju Ramdasji Yadav (40) who allegedly committed suicide by hanging to a ceiling fan on August 7. Yadav, a resident of Pawanshakti Nagar under the Nandanvan police was subsequently rushed to GMCH where he was admitted under critical conditions. Yadav succumbed to his injuries at GMCH on Wednesday.

Similarly, a youth ended his life under Mankapur police station. Mohammad Qayyum Abdul Rasheed (26), a resident of Flat. No. 204, Poonam Plaza committed suicide allegedly by hanging to a ceiling fan with a nylon rope on Tuesday night. It is after his roommate Amir Khan found him hanging alerted Mankapur cops. Acting swiftly on the information, the cops rushed to the spot and brought down the body. Cops have sent the body to Mayo Hospital for postmortem and investigating further.

