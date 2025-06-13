Drug-fuelled rave party busted at Tiger Fort Eco Resort near Nagpur; flesh trade exposed

19 individuals, including nine young women who were found dancing for the guests, were detained by raiding cops

Nagpur: In a major crackdown on a high-profile rave party taking place at the Tiger Fort Eco Resort in the Temburdoh area under Khapa Police Station limits, Nagpur Rural Police raided the premises around 1 am on Thursday night and detained 19 individuals, including nine young women who were found dancing for the guests, and the resort owner.

The police action, led by a special team formed under the supervision of Superintendent of Police and Sub-Divisional Police Officer Anil Mhaske, revealed a full-fledged cocktail party inside the resort. Partygoers were caught in the act consuming narcotics including charas, ganja, and MD (mephedrone), while gambling and throwing money at dancing women.

Among those detained were resort owner Vishal Sudhakar Ingole (39) and Nagpur-based individuals Amit Shantaram Kukreja, Sanjay Anandrao Dhapodkar, Sachin Sahebrao Patil, Manish Kailas Deshmukh, Nitin Ramesh Kokarde, Dilip Dharmaji Shahu (34), Vinod Lahanu Mohje, and Kisan Maniram Yasne, along with a woman accomplice.

Despite a tip-off about the impending raid, which led the resort owner to abruptly call off the party, police still managed to apprehend eight women dancers, a woman associate, and nine men from the premises.

The party, sources revealed, had all the trappings of a commercial flesh trade racket. Women brought in to perform were assigned unique codes. Male guests who “liked” a particular performer could purchase a token associated with that code by paying an extra sum — this token served as an illicit contract for sexual favours. This brazen system of code-based exploitation was allegedly managed by the party organizers, turning the rave into a thinly veiled prostitution racket.

In an unexpected twist, Khapa police have filed a case under charges of sex trafficking rather than under the usual sections applicable to rave parties, raising questions about procedural inconsistencies and possible attempts to dilute the severity of the crime. Notably, the raid was conducted without the knowledge or involvement of Khapa police officers, leading to sharp criticism of Nagpur Rural Police’s internal coordination and transparency.

Police later confirmed that the women had been transported to the venue by car. Of the 19 people taken into custody, four key accused – Vishal Ingole, Amit Kukreja, Sanjay Dhapodkar, and Sachin Patil – have been formally arrested, while the others were released after being served legal notices.

This incident has once again exposed the dark underbelly of elite rave culture thriving in the outskirts of Nagpur under the guise of tourism and entertainment. With allegations of drug abuse, gambling, and prostitution converging, the matter now demands thorough investigation and strict legal action to dismantle the organized network behind such operations.

According to another report in a local daily, The Khapa Police rescued eight women from Tiger Eco Fort Resort and arrested ten persons, including one woman, after busting a prostitution racket on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, police raided the resort and detained 18 persons, including eight women, who were forcibly involved in this flesh trade. In this operation, five customers, one woman, the resort owner and three other persons were also arrested for this crime.

In this raid, the Saoner Police seized a Ford car (MH49-BK4141) and Rs 15,000 cash. The cops seized total assets costing Rs 30.15 lakh from the hotel. A case was registered at Khapa Police Station under multiple sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, including Sections 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7, as well as relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

