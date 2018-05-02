Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Drs.Prakash & Chaitanya join TEAM OCHRI

Orange City Hospital & Research Institute boasts of more than 150 doctors serving needy central Indians through 60 departments and 30 clinics. It has retained its ranking as City 1st best hospital in 2017 and 2018 annual The Week National Surveys.

Recently Dr. Prakash Sonkusare, MBBS, MD, DNB (Gastroenterology) joined Department of Gastroenterology at Orange City Hospital & Research Institute, Nagpur as a Gastroenterologist. He has completed MBBS from PDMC, Amravati, MD from SRTRMC, Ambajogai and DNB training in Gastroenterology from Global Hospital, Hyderabad.

He has experience in Diagnostic Upper GI scopy & Colonoscopy and also therapeutic endoscopic procedures like sclerotherapy, endoscopic Variceal band ligation, gastric Variceal glue injection, oesophageal dilatation, achalasia dilatation, esophageal stenting, colonic stenting, polypectomies and ERCP etc. He is also trained in treating all GI related diseases like, GI Bleeding, Acute & Chronic pain in abdomen, GERD, liver disease, Pancreatitis and inflammatory bowel diseases. He is available in OCHRI OPD from 6- 8pm on all working days apart from 24×7 indoor emergency calls.

Dr. Chaitanya Deshmukh, MBBS, MS, DNB (Urology), has joined Department of Urology at Orange City Hospital & Research Institute, Nagpur as a Urologist. He has completed MS from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Medical College, Indore and DNB in Urology from Muljibhai Patel Urology Hospital, Nadiad.

Urology combines the management of medical conditions like s urinary-tract infections and benign prostatic hyperplasia with the management of surgical conditions such as bladder or prostate cancer, kidney stones, congenital abnormalities, traumatic injury and stress incontinence. He has skill and exposure in management of upper urinary tract endo-urology procedures, routine as well as chronic urological problems. He has also published many papers in Journals. He is available on all working days in OCHRI OPD from 5pm- 8pm apart from 24×7 indoor emergency calls.

