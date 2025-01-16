Driver killed as Nagpur-bound luxury bus rams truck on Samruddhi Mahamarg

Advertisement













Nagpur: A tragic accident occurred on the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg early Wednesday morning, claiming the life of a bus driver and leaving over a dozen passengers injured. The mishap happened near Ashta village in Amravati district around 5 a.m. when a luxury bus en route to Nagpur rammed into a stationary truck from behind.

The deceased driver was identified as Santosh Parihar, a resident of Latur district. The private bus, carrying 27 passengers, including three children, had departed from Pune on Tuesday evening.

Fog and fatigue suspected as causes

According to initial investigations, the accident was likely caused by low visibility due to heavy fog and the driver’s fatigue. “Preliminary findings suggest the driver may have dozed off at the wheel. The bus was moving at high speed and failed to spot the truck ahead, resulting in a severe collision,” said a police official. The impact was so intense that the front of the bus and the truck’s rear were extensively damaged. Parihar, the driver, died instantly.

Rescue efforts

Following the collision, some passengers managed to exit the bus and alerted authorities. Teams from the Mangrul Dastagir police and the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) quickly arrived at the scene. Rescue operations were carried out to free passengers trapped in the wreckage.

The injured passengers were rushed to a rural hospital in Dhamangaon Railway. Those with critical injuries were later referred to Nagpur for advanced treatment.

Disrupted traffic restored

The accident caused a temporary traffic disruption on the Samruddhi Mahamarg. Police worked swiftly to remove the damaged vehicles and restore normal traffic flow.

While some passengers escaped unhurt, they faced the challenge of completing their journey. Several opted for private cabs, other buses, or hitchhiked to Nagpur.

This incident underscores the importance of driver alertness and enhanced safety measures, especially on highways like the Samruddhi Mahamarg, where foggy conditions and high speeds can be fatal.

Authorities have urged transport operators to ensure drivers are well-rested before long journeys, particularly during the winter months when visibility is often compromised.

Injured passengers:

Ganesh Bharat Gole (29), Aryan Nilesh Waghgane (23), Deepak Popat Shinde and Mahesh (38) of Pune, Santosh Shelar (40) of Ahmednagar, Vinay Ashok Mukkewar (26) of Chandrapur, Surendra Sahebrao Shirsat (56) of Hinganghat, Sonu Kumar Sahu (23) of Prayagraj, Shaba Sheikh Mohammad Yaya Sheikh (30) of Mumbai, Prateek Dhade (29), Yamin Bhaine (25), Anita Satish Nayak (61) and Praveen Jadhav (52) of Nagpur, and Avanti Vitode (25) and Yogesh Rajkumar Thugani of Wardha.