Drinking Water Crisis in Nagpur District to be Resolved Soon: Bawankule

Immediate Measures and Water Distribution Plans to be Implemented

Nagpur – Guardian Minister of Nagpur District, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, announced that a comprehensive and immediate action plan will be implemented to resolve the drinking water crisis in the district through proper water distribution strategies.

Speaking at a review meeting held at the District Collector’s office, Bawankule highlighted that while Nagpur district has abundant water resources, certain villages in Katol and Narkhed talukas are facing severe shortages. In some of these areas, the groundwater level has dropped to over 800 feet.

Urgent Steps to Address the Water Crisis

Minister Bawankule stated that the administration has already identified the villages facing drinking water shortages. He directed officials to ensure the immediate availability of drinking water in these affected areas.

Suggested Solutions for Better Water Management:

Deepening of village streams and strengthening of local water sources

Emphasis on water conservation in villages dependent on tanker supply

Creation of additional water planning initiatives

Bawankule stressed the need for long-term and sustainable solutions to address the water crisis and prevent future shortages.

He also emphasized the effective implementation of various government schemes to improve water management. The meeting was attended by the District Collector, officials from the water supply department, and representatives of relevant agencies.

There is growing hope that the residents of Nagpur district will soon get relief from the ongoing water crisis.

