Drink, drive, and regret: Nagpur Police’s stern warning to New Year revellers

Cops tighten security. A 5,000-strong force to keep an eye on revellers. Drunk driving to result in immediate arrest

Nagpur: With the countdown to New Year’s Eve underway, Nagpur Police have issued a strong warning against drinking and driving, emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy for violators. Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal announced during a press briefing on Monday that strict measures would be in place to ensure public safety and maintain law and order during the celebrations on December 31.

“Anyone caught driving under the influence will be taken directly into custody,” stated Dr. Singal at the Police Bhavan. He also highlighted a crackdown on illegal alcohol sales and unlicensed consumption at restaurants and dhabas.

Massive deployment and checkpoints

To curb drunk driving, more than 60 blockades will be set up across the city. A robust force of 5,000 officers, including 10 flying squads, will be deployed to monitor roads and public hotspots. Police patrols will concentrate on areas popular among revellers, such as Telangkhedi and Dharampeth.

The police are prioritizing women’s safety during the celebrations. Event venues, restaurants, and hotels have been instructed to ensure proper safety protocols, including the installation of CCTV cameras. Plainclothes female officers will be deployed at various locations to monitor any inappropriate behaviour.

“Immediate action will be taken against anyone caught molesting women or girls,” assured Dr. Singal. The police are also keeping a vigilant eye on unauthorized party promotions circulating on social media.

To prevent potential disturbances, police are closely monitoring individuals on bail and other habitual offenders. Enhanced security measures have been implemented in areas with a history of law-and-order issues.

Traffic restrictions for New Year’s eve

To manage traffic flow and prevent accidents, several roads and flyovers will remain closed from 6 pm on December 31, 2024, to 6 am on January 1, 2025. These include:

• Telangkhedi Hanuman Mandir to Vayusena Nagar and Futala Lake area

• Law College Square to Shankar Nagar Square (both directions)

• Shaheed Gowari Flyover, Sadar Flyover (Katol Road, Mankapur)

• Sakkardara Flyover, Pachpaoli Flyover, and Mehandi Bagh Flyover

Commissioner’s appeal

Dr. Singal urged citizens to celebrate responsibly and adhere to traffic rules to ensure everyone’s safety. “Avoid actions that put lives at risk. Let’s welcome the New Year with joy and safety,” he said.

Nagpur Police’s proactive approach aims to balance festive enthusiasm with public safety, ensuring a secure start to 2025 for all.