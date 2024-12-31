Beed Sarpanch murder: Key accused Valmik Karad surrenders at CID HQ in Pune

Advertisement













Pune: Valmik Karad, the prime accused in the Santosh Deshmukh murder case, surrendered at the CID Headquarters in Pune today (December 31). The CID has confirmed his surrender and subsequent custody, marking a significant development in the case. This came after weeks of intense efforts by CID teams to locate him.

Speculation about Karad’s surrender began early Tuesday (December 31) morning, leading to heavy police deployment outside the CID office. Supporters of Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde also started gathering near the location. Security measures were tightened to prevent any untoward incidents.

Santosh Deshmukh, Sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, was murdered three weeks ago. The CID, tasked with the investigation, has so far arrested four accused and confiscated assets linked to the suspects. Karad, who is accused of orchestrating the murder, had been evading capture. His last known location was traced to Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, but he had remained out of reach until today.

Political angle and public outrage

The case has also taken a political turn, with BJP MLA Suresh Dhas levelling allegations against State Minister Dhananjay Munde and demanding his resignation. The opposition has joined these calls, adding pressure on the State Government. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently held a meeting with Munde to discuss the case, reportedly including Karad’s surrender.

Meanwhile, public frustration has grown due to the continued absconding of three other suspects. Deshmukh’s family, along with local citizens, has expressed dissatisfaction with the pace of the investigation. On December 30, Santosh Deshmukh’s brother, Dhananjay Deshmukh, met CID officials to demand clarity on the case’s progress.

The CID has stated that further interrogation and legal proceedings will follow Karad’s surrender. Efforts to locate and apprehend the remaining accused are also underway.