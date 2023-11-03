Dreaded goon Shubham Uikey detained under MPDA in Nagpur

Nagpur: Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar has detained hardened criminal Shubham alias Sonu alias Chattya Dhanraj Uikey under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Slumlords, Bootleggers, Drug Offenders, Dangerous Persons, Video Pirates, Sand Smugglers and Persons engaged in Black Marketing of Essential Commodities Act (MPDA) on Thursday.

A resident of Maya Nagar, Lane No 02, Indora, Uikey (30) had been involved in several crimes of serious nature. He was externed from Nagpur for two years in 2016. Police had initiated preventive action against him thrice in 2019, 2021 and 2022. However, he continued indulging in criminal activities like extortion and doling out life threats to people in the Jaripatka area. Finally, the City Police Chief issued Uikey’s detention orders under MPDA. Uikey would be shifted to Central Jail in Nashik shortly.

3 of four goons planning dacoity arrested

Tehsil Police arrested three goons, who along with two others, were allegedly planning to dacoity in the small hours of Wednesday. One of them managed to escape. The accused have been identified as Surendra alias Kallu Leeladhar Holey (20), a resident of Timki, near Kolba Swami Library, Saksham Paramnath Moundekar (22), a resident of Golibar Chowk, Kasif Ansari alias Salman Rehman Ansari (30), a resident of Bhankheda and a juvenile delinquent. One of their accomplices escaped under the cover of darkness.

Cops nabbed them near the railway track at Bhankheda and seized a sword, packet of chilli packets, a nylon rope and a motorcycle from them. Police registered a case under Sections 399, 402 of the Indian Penal Code, read with Section 4/25 of the Arms Act and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act against them.

