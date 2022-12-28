Dreaded goon Kotulwar hacked to death in Pachpaoli

Nagpur: Tension ran high in Pachpaoli area after the dreaded goon Shankar Kotulwar was hacked to death by a youth after the former thrashed him to extort money on Tuesday evening.

Kotulwar (42), a close relative of gangster Diwakar Kotulwar was a terror in the Bailey Shop locality and Moti Bagh Railway Colony. He often used to extort money from shopkeepers and roadside vendors. As many as 22 cases were registered against Shankar at Pachpaoli Police Station.

The accused Lucky alias Lokesh Gupta, a resident of the same area, was flying a kite at a ground near the Bailey Shop quarters, Lashkaribagh, around 5 pm on Tuesday. Shankar, who was allegedly in an inebriated condition, came and demanded money from him. When Lucky refused, Shankar thrashed him. Hurling obscene abuses at him, Shankar threatened Lucky of dire consequences and prevented him from flying the kite.

Lucky then went home. After sometime, he came with a sharp-edged weapon and stabbed Shankar repeatedly, killing him on the spot. Lucky then surrendered himself at Pachpaoli Police Station. Pachpaoli Police, led by Senior PI Sanjay Mendhe, visited the spot and sent Shankar’s body to Mayo Hospital for post-mortem. Cops took Lucky into custody and registered a case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code against him.

