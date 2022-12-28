“मुंबई महाराष्ट्राचीच, ती कुणाच्या बापाची नाही” thundered the Deputy CM Fadnavis

Maha Govt strongly protests K’taka Minister’s statement that Mumbai be declared Union Territory

Nagpur: Maharashtra Government on Wednesday strongly protested the statements by Karnataka Law Minister that Mumbai be declared as Union Territory. The Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that this issue will be conveyed to the Union Home Minister.

“मुंबई महाराष्ट्राचीच, ती कुणाच्या बापाची नाही” thundered Fadnavis while hitting back Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy for his statement that Mumbai qualifies to be a Union Territory considering the cosmopolitan population and contributions of people of other states.

Advertisement

Madhuswamy had said, “Around 20 per cent Kannada and Konkani speaking people reside in Mumbai. Mumbai was never a part of Maharashtra before its formation. Such being the case, Mumbai, not Belagavi, qualifies to become a Union Territory.”

Fadnavis said, “Karnataka Minister’s statement claiming Mumbai is wrong. We condemn it. It is a violation of what they agreed to before the Home Minister. It is not good for the bilateral relations between the two states. These things will also be brought to the notice of the Union Home Minister. Requests will be made to the Union Home Minister to take to task such irresponsible Karnataka Ministers,” the Deputy CM said.

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar said the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister should strongly protest against Karnataka Government’s statements. Karnataka’s Laxman Savadi has rubbed salt in the wounds of Marathi speakers by saying that Mumbai is a part of Karnataka.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement