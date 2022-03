Dr Varsha Dhawle, Dr Sangeeta Tajpuriya elected President, Secretary of NOGS

Nagpur: Dr Varsha Dhawle and Dr Sangeeta Tajpuriya have been elected as President and Secretary respectively of Nagpur Obstetrics & Gynaecological Society (NOGS) for 2022-23 term.

The other office-bearers of NOGS are as follows:

Members: Past President Dr Alka Mukherjee, Past Secretary Dr Ashish Kubde.

Vice-President: Dr Kshama Kedari. Treasurer: Dr Rujuta Fuke. Joint Secretary: Dr Shanta Bhole. Diagnostic Secretary Dr Meghna Agrawal.

FOGSI Representative: Dr Vaidehi Marathe. AMOGS Representative: Dr Shilpi Sood.

Executive Committee Members: Dr Amogh Chimote, Dr Anjali Dange Dhote, Dr Arti Wanjari, Dr Bhakti Gurjar, Dr Namrata Rathod, Dr Nita Sapre, Dr Niti Gandhi Chandak, Dr Nikita Adhao, Dr Madhuri Gawande, Dr Rupali Deshpande, Dr Sanjana Sainani, Dr Seema Parvekar, Dr Shraddha Thakur, Dr Parul Saoji, Dr Rachita Pahukar, Dr Riju Chimote, Dr Swadha Kotpalliwar, Dr Swati Khandekar, Dr Swati Sharda, Dr Surekha Nandagawli, Dr Yamini Kale.

Invitees: Dr Indrajit Malik, Dr Anuradha Ridhorkar, Dr Chaitanya Shembekar, Dr Kanchan Sorte, Dr Priyanka Kamble.

The installation of the new NOGS team will be held at 10 am on April 3 at Hotel CP in Ramdaspeth.