Backlash: Adv Satish Uke arrested by ED after raid at his house in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a significant development, the Mumbai unit of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on early Thursday morning raided the residence of Adv Satish Uke in Nagpur and arrested him. His brother Pradeep was also taken into custody by the raiding ED team. The raid at the Parvati Nagar residence of the controversial lawyer was conducted amid tight security by CRPF jawans and city police.

According to reports, the raids were related to alleged financial transactions and land dealings.

Adv Uke was the talk of the town as he had filed election petitions against the then Chief Minister and now Leader of Opposition in State Assembly Devendra Fadnavis. He had filed petitions accusing the then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of electoral offences, alleging that Fadnavis filed inaccurate nominations for two state Assembly elections.

The lawyer had also dug into the sensational case of death of CBI Judge Justice Loya who died under mysterious circumstances in Nagpur. Uke had filed a petition in the Justice Loya case. In the petition to the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court, he had sought a police probe into the death of CBI Judge Loya, who was presiding over the trial in the Sohrabuddin Shaikh alleged fake encounter case. The judge had died reportedly due to a heart attack in Nagpur in 2014.

Satish Uke is also the lawyer of MPCC President Nana Patole. The senior Congress leader has filed a Rs 500 crore defamation suit in a civil court in Nagpur against IPS officer and former State intelligence chief Rashmi Shukla and others for alleged illegal tapping of his phone.

In July in 2018, Adv Satish Uke was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing of the Nagpur Police’s Crime Branch for offences he allegedly committed 17 years ago, in 2001. According to official sources, the raids were related to alleged financial transactions and land dealings and began at 6.30am at the Parvati Nagar residence of Uke.

Uke had been recently probed by Nagpur Police Crime Branch after being booked for cheating and molestation. He had also met Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut some time ago.