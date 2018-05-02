Dr. Prashant Maturkar Was Angel For Patients- Dr. S S Uttarwar

Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Group Nagpur has organized Online Condolence meet on google meet to pay homage to Dr Prashant Maturkar a renowned Medical practitioner who has lost his life because of Covid 19. At the beginning Dr. S S Uttarwar Director of Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Gp welcome all music lovers who has joined for condolence meet at 8 PM. Dr. Prashant Maturkar was a leading Homeopathy Doctor who is having his clinic in west Nagpur. He was spouse of Parineeta Maturkar director Rajnigandha music unlimited.



Other online participants who has put forth their views are Mr. A N Sharma Director Sing on gp, Madhavi Pande Director kaladalan, , Mr. Manoj Salpekar, Sangeeta Madam, Mrs, Deepali Ghonge, Mrs, Dr Pratibha kadu, Mr. Vivek Kunawar , Ashvini Deoghare , Mhd Azad, Pankaj Nimishe, Shaila kachole , Mr Balkrishnan and Jairaj Markand .

All participants share their memories with departed soul and share their experiences that how humble Dr Prashant was. Many of them become sentimental while sharing their memories. Mr. Balakrishnan, Mr. salpekar rightly said that losing a doctor is a uge loss of society. Mr A N Sharma urge all to follow covid 19 guidelines for safety . Feelings expressed by all speakers get shared with Parineeta Madam and her son Pritesh

All Speakers urge all online music lovers to please follow Covid 19 guidelines and take care of themselves. While sharing his concluding remark Dr. Uttarwar says that we have lost many valuable people during this pandemic. He request all to be cautious while coming out of home for any work. He also request all to go for vaccination drive and get it. At the end ,one minute silence was kept in the memory of departed soul.



Other members who has shared their condolence on whatsapp gp are are Shaila Kachole Parijat Gp, Seema Mude, Ganesh nikam, ACP Bagul, Chaya Khandekar, Kirti Patil, Ramesh Patil, Vijay Jathe, , Satish Gajbhiye, Madhu Gadkari, Shrikant Alwe, Satish Gajbhiye, Palak arya, Mr. Suryvanshi , Mrs. Railu, Mr. Welankiwar, Rupali Rai, Vandana Wandile, Mr and Mrs Suhas Ambulkar, Mr and Mrs A N Sharma, , Gauri shinde, Mrunal latte, Shruti Jain, Tushar Vighne, Nanda Dongre, Anju Pal, Prof. Prof. Saxena, Paresh Dhurve, Vibhakar Nande, Vijay Puranik , Nalini Chauhan, Sanjay Gawai, Mr Yoganand Bopche, Dr. Varsha Uttarwar, Nikita Madam, , Manish Mukkawar , Harshali Kherche, Aashish Taywade, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Sulabha, Shayam Bhalerao, Sanjivani Buty, Anshu Buty, Mr and Mrs Lalwani, Ravi Satfale, Jaya Dhabekar, Seema sing, Raju Chopde Harmonica gp, Sanjivani Chaudhary from Karaoke Singing gp and Bhagyashree film and drama acadamy Mr. Sanjeev Jagtap From Raga To Rock And all members of Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Gp. May all soul rest in peace. Dr. Uttarwar thank all speakers for sharing their views and all online music lovers for joining for condolence meet.



