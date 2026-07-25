Dr. Pachlore Foundation is Hope of Humanity : Kamaltai Gavai

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Dr. Pachlore Foundation and its wing, Maestro Multiversity, are widely recognised acrossed globe for their extensive humanitarian and social welfare initiatives. Under the leadership of founder Dr. Vikramsingh Pachlore, the Organization integrates scientific approaches with community service. Its efforts focus heavily on human rights, rural upliftment, and holistic wellbeing. Celebrating It’s Annual Fiesta Inspiration Fest Dr. Pachlore Foundation spread the Message of Health Happiness & Harmony.

Inaugurating The Fest, Chief Guest Lady Governor Kamaltai Gawai said ; In an Era of self centered & Selfish Social System , The Missionaries & Visionaries Like Dr. Pachlore keeps the Hope & Belief Alive on Humanitarian principles & Practices. Their dedicated and selfless Work in key areas like Suicide Prevention & Mental Health: Operating “Any Time Madat” (ATM) centers that provide immediate support to at-risk individuals, notably saving thousands of farmers and students from suicide Is worth appreciating. I am proudly associated with the Dr. Pachlore Foundation since long and actively participated in their community Services programs making great social impact.

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Fr. Arockia Sammy praising & praying for the multifunctional activities of Dr. Pachlore Foundation expresses his delight over its Universal Education practices Expanding access to knowledge to break cycles of poverty and cultivate the next generation of problem solvers. He admired it’s Education & Global Development Initiatives Running modern educational programs based on empathetic philosophies like Ubuntu, cultivating global learners, and securing over 540 international institutional collaborations World wide is truly amazing. On this occasion Samshersingh Pachlore is felicitated for his exemplary Triple Merit Achievement in sports & Studies.

Guest of Honour Dr. Dinesh Waghade ( President IMA ) admired the Sustainable & Scientific Healthcare & Wellness Projects of Dr. Pachlore Foundation by Organizing widespread medical check-up camps like “Sevanjali” via its Wellness and Health Orbit (W.H.O.) Clinic to distribute free diagnostics, nutrition, and therapies to underserved communities is notewothy.Recently “Healing the Healers” Initiative at AIIMS , NAGPUR by DR PACHLORE Foundation ,Addressing the global crisis of medical professional burnout, depression, and distress to ensure healthcare workers receive sustainable mental health support is truly amazing.

CA Rajesh Chandak applauded the Herculean Tasks & Targets achieved by Dr. Pachlore Foundation. It’s Cultural and Social Recognition is beyond boundaries. The foundation has received International recognition, including the Global Human Rights and Services Award, reinforcing its local reputation as an essential social anchor.

In His Valedictory Address; Dr. Vikramsingh Pachlore ( Chancellor, MAESTRO MULTIVERSITY, India ) said; The phrase “Hope of Humanity” reflects a shared vision for a better future, focusing on human potential, resilience, and compassion. Globally and historically, this concept is driven by several core key pillars Of Human Hope which we preach & practice. Our creative Contribution in Scientific Progress through Advancements in medicine, energy and technology that aim to eradicate disease and solve the climate crisis served as milestone for millions. Dr. Pachlore Foundations Global Cooperation activities making International agreements and organizations working together to maintain peace, protect human rights, and provide disaster relief. Empathy and Altruism: Individual and community-led humanitarian work that supports vulnerable populations during crises served as halo of hope and happiness.

Dignitaries from all strata of society including Dr. Shrikant & Usha Deshmukh, Kiran Paturkar , Charanjeet Kaur Nanda , Sunil Rana , Dr. Navin Chaudhary, Nikhil Samdariya, Adv. Prashant Deshpande , Adv. Mahalle, Adv.Yashomati Thakur, Sulbhatai Khodke, Sister Banita & and others graced the Dazzling Occasion.

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