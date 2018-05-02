Dr Nitin Raut takes COVID-19 jab in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Nagpur Guardian Minister, Dr Nitin Raut on Saturday received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and also appealed to the citizens to get themselves vaccinated without any hesitation and fear.

The Nagpur District reported 1,956 new novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 15 more COVID-19 deaths on Friday marking the second consecutive day of around 2k cases. A total of 939 patients were discharged in the day following which total number of recovered patients has reached 1,47,358.

Amid an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases in the city, the District Administration has decided to impose a lockdown in Nagpur between March 15 and March 21.

“Complete lockdown to remain imposed in Nagpur City Police Commissionerate area from March 15 to March 21,” Nagpur Guardian Minister Nitin Raut said, adding that the essential services will continue in the district.