    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Feb 27th, 2021

    Dr Nitin Raut inspects weekend lockdown curbs in Nagpur

    Nagpur: In a bid to inspect the weekend lockdown curbs, the Guardian Minister Dr Nitin Raut himself took to streets on Saturday. Nagpur Municipal Corporation Chief Radhakrishnan B, Nagpur Police Commissioner, Amitesh Kumar, along with top officials of Nagpur Police and District Administration accompanied the Minister on this occasion.

    Dr Raut first inspected the busy Variety Square, that wore deserted look on Saturday. Dr Raut also discussed the measures to be taken by the cops for the two-days long partial lockdown in the city. He also stressed on the safety of the policemen on duty.

    Eariler, in the morning, the Nagpur Police Chief, Amitesh Kumar and other senior officers went on city rounds, especially in the crowded areas of Sitabuldi to review the measures taken by the cops in implementing the partial lockdown restrictions enforced by the Administration to break the chain of COVID-19 outbreak.

    Trending In Nagpur
    केंद्राच्या नियमावलीच्या कक्षेतून नेटकरी बाहेरच : अजित पारसे, सोशल मीडिया तज्ञ व विश्लेषक.
    केंद्राच्या नियमावलीच्या कक्षेतून नेटकरी बाहेरच : अजित पारसे, सोशल मीडिया तज्ञ व विश्लेषक.
    Dr Nitin Raut inspects weekend lockdown curbs in Nagpur
    Dr Nitin Raut inspects weekend lockdown curbs in Nagpur
    Covid-19: Nagpur reports 984 fresh cases, 10 deaths
    Covid-19: Nagpur reports 984 fresh cases, 10 deaths
    Versatile ,Hits of Bollywood Was Treat to All Music Lovers- Dr. S S Uttarwar.
    Versatile ,Hits of Bollywood Was Treat to All Music Lovers- Dr. S S Uttarwar.
    महापौरांनी जाणून घेतली कोरोना रुग्णसेवेतील यंत्रणेची माहिती
    महापौरांनी जाणून घेतली कोरोना रुग्णसेवेतील यंत्रणेची माहिती
    Dr Prashant Kumar Patil is new Vice Chancellor of MPKV Rahuri
    Dr Prashant Kumar Patil is new Vice Chancellor of MPKV Rahuri
    Maha board exams to begin on April 23, 29
    Maha board exams to begin on April 23, 29
    महंगाई ने आम आदमी की तोड़ी कमर! कुकिंग आयल, दाल, बेसन सहित ये चीजें हुई महंगी
    महंगाई ने आम आदमी की तोड़ी कमर! कुकिंग आयल, दाल, बेसन सहित ये चीजें हुई महंगी
    गोंदिया:बाहर नो-वाईन का बोर्ड , अंदर जाम छलकाए जा रहे
    गोंदिया:बाहर नो-वाईन का बोर्ड , अंदर जाम छलकाए जा रहे
    Weekend Lockdown: Streets wear deserted look in Nagpur, as admin impose curb amid Covid spike
    Weekend Lockdown: Streets wear deserted look in Nagpur, as admin impose curb amid Covid spike
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145