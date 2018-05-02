Dr Nitin Raut inspects weekend lockdown curbs in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a bid to inspect the weekend lockdown curbs, the Guardian Minister Dr Nitin Raut himself took to streets on Saturday. Nagpur Municipal Corporation Chief Radhakrishnan B, Nagpur Police Commissioner, Amitesh Kumar, along with top officials of Nagpur Police and District Administration accompanied the Minister on this occasion.

Dr Raut first inspected the busy Variety Square, that wore deserted look on Saturday. Dr Raut also discussed the measures to be taken by the cops for the two-days long partial lockdown in the city. He also stressed on the safety of the policemen on duty.

Eariler, in the morning, the Nagpur Police Chief, Amitesh Kumar and other senior officers went on city rounds, especially in the crowded areas of Sitabuldi to review the measures taken by the cops in implementing the partial lockdown restrictions enforced by the Administration to break the chain of COVID-19 outbreak.