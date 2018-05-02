Dr. Neha Deshpande Adds Another Feather in Her Cap

Dr. Neha Deshpande, a noted Eye Surgeon, Consultant Phaco & Refractive Surgery in Dr.K.G.Deshpande Memorial Eye Hospital got degree in Advanced Management Programme for Healthcare from prestigious Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad in recently conducted graduation ceremony on 28th June 2020.

Dr. Neha Deshpande has honour of working in many prestigious Eye Institute of Country. She has presented many research papers in various Conferences in India & Abroad.

She is an active member in the field of Ophthalmology. At present she is Vice President of Ophthalmic Society of Nagpur (OSN), Treasurer of Vidarbha Ophthalmic Society (VOS) & An Executive member of International Society of Manual Small Incision Cataract Surgery (ISMSICS) Maharashtra Chapter.

After acquiring degree in Advanced Management Programme for Healthcare, Dr. Neha Deshpande would be able to bring Dr.K.G.Deshpande Memorial Center, Nagpur & all Ophthalmic Societies where she is involved to a different height of standards of Healthcare.

Dr. K.G.Deshpande Memorial Centre wishes her Good Luck for her new Endevour.