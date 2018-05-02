Dr Kirtida Ajmera creates World Record for “Arogya Setu App Highest Download”

Nagpur: High range, book of World Records gave award to Dr. Kirtida Ajmera President of BJP Mahila Morcha Nagpur for encouraging people for downloading Arogya Setu app.

This application is developed by Government of India to connect essential health services with the people of India to fight against COVID -19.

She knew it’s importance so she encouraged 193 people to download app in their mobile phones. This record was done from 15th June, 6am till 16th June , 7 pm.