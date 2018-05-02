Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sun, Jul 12th, 2020

    Dr Kirtida Ajmera creates World Record for “Arogya Setu App Highest Download”

    Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Congratulates Dr Kirtida Ajmera for her World Record for “Arogya Setu App Highest Download”

    Nagpur: High range, book of World Records gave award to Dr. Kirtida Ajmera President of BJP Mahila Morcha Nagpur for encouraging people for downloading Arogya Setu app.

    This application is developed by Government of India to connect essential health services with the people of India to fight against COVID -19.

    She knew it’s importance so she encouraged 193 people to download app in their mobile phones. This record was done from 15th June, 6am till 16th June , 7 pm.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Maha adds 7,827 new COVID-19 cases in 1-day
    Maha adds 7,827 new COVID-19 cases in 1-day
    Dr Kirtida Ajmera creates World Record for “Arogya Setu App Highest Download”
    Dr Kirtida Ajmera creates World Record for “Arogya Setu App Highest Download”
    Bail granted to Co accused in Santosh Ambekar Case
    Bail granted to Co accused in Santosh Ambekar Case
    CID to probe case of firing on Nagpur mayor”s vehicle
    CID to probe case of firing on Nagpur mayor”s vehicle
    महाविकास आघाडी सरकार राज्याच्या पोलीस विभागात मोठे फेरबदल करणार आहे?
    महाविकास आघाडी सरकार राज्याच्या पोलीस विभागात मोठे फेरबदल करणार आहे?
    Nagpur mental hosp helps reunite man with kin after 15 years
    Nagpur mental hosp helps reunite man with kin after 15 years
    COVID-19: 774 cases in Maharashtra jails, with 219 Nagpur worst-affected
    COVID-19: 774 cases in Maharashtra jails, with 219 Nagpur worst-affected
    वाढिव वीज बिल विरोधात भाजप अनुसूचित जाती मोर्चा तर्फे ‘नगारा आंदोलन’
    वाढिव वीज बिल विरोधात भाजप अनुसूचित जाती मोर्चा तर्फे ‘नगारा आंदोलन’
    – तर नागपुरात पुन्हा ‘लॉकडाऊन
    – तर नागपुरात पुन्हा ‘लॉकडाऊन
    Dr Shirish Mandekar still absconding, yet no respite from Court
    Dr Shirish Mandekar still absconding, yet no respite from Court
    Stay Updated : Download Our App

    Mo. 8407908145
    0Shares
    0