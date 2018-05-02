Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter test positive for COVID-19

    Mumbai: A day after Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek tested coronavirus positive, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and baby Aaradhya have tested positive for the virus as well.

    The mayor’s statement came a day after Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan said they had tested positive for COVID-19 and were admitted to a hospital in Mumbai.

    The mayor said the Bachchan residence is now a containment zone and all residents have been quarantined for 14 days.

