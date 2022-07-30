Dr. Dipen Agarwal nominated as National Vice President of BUVM

Advertisement

Nagpur: Dr. Dipen Agrawal, President of Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industry & Trade (CAMIT) and Past President of Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC) and Steel & Hardware Chamber of Vidarbha (SHCV) and former Executive President of Federation of Associations of Maharashtra (FAM) has been nominated as National Vice President of Bhartiya Udyog Vyapar Mandal (BUVM), New Delhi a national level Apex Body of trade and industry.

In the year 1981 in an All-India Conference of traders,it was resolved to constitute a national level organisation to represent the business community before union government. Bhartiya Udyog Vyapar Mandal (BUVM) was initially constituted as Federation of All India Traders Organization on 9th August 1981 to take up issues concerning trade and industry. Subsequently in the year 1995 the organisation was renamed as Bhartiya Udyog Vyapar Mandal. Late Shri Shyam Bihari Misra(Member of Parliament) led BUVM from forefront as National President since 1986. Under his leadership BUVM was instrumental in securing reliefs for traders and entrepreneurs.

Dr. Dipen Agrawal, accepting the responsibility conferred, expressed thankfulness towards Babulal Gupta, National Chairman-BUVM; Vijay Prakash Jain, National President-BUVM; Mukund Mishra, National Secretary-BUVM and Mohan Gurnani, Chairman-CAMIT. Dr. Agrawal also expressed his gratitude to business community of the state for their untiring support and assured to be the voice of trade and industry at national level.

