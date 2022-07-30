Defying court’s order NMC demolishes shop at Omkar Chowk in police protection

Advertisement

Nagpur: Displaying height of presumptuous act, the Anti-Encrochment Department of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) demolished a mutton shop located at Omkar Chowk, despite the fact that the shop owner had Stay Order from Nagpur Court. Notably, Ajni Police had provided protection for this brazen act conduced by NMC.

Addressing the press conference Haji Mohammad Hashim Qureshi (85), narrated his ordered that how NMC officials guarded by Nagpur Police razed down his 1200 sq feet shop, from which he used to earn bread and butter for his family.

“On Thursday at around 12:30 pm the squad of NMC along with cops had approached Omkar Square for encrochment drive. We had Stay Order for our shop while other shops have already filed respective complaints at Nagpur Court. However, despite have Stay Order and also having a word with Zonal level Senior Police Officer a day prior to action, who stated that no action could be imitated against our shop; the cops, on the contrary helped NMC officials to raze down our shop,” he said.

“Will will be filing complaints against NMC and Nagpur Cops for their inhuman behaviour and mocking court order,” Qureshi added.

