Dr Bodhankar demands stern action as face masks, hand sanitizers vanish from market

Nagpur: City’s renowned senior paediatrician Dr Uday Bodhankar has expressed his disappointment over the fact that even before the city of Nagpur has not been declared coronavirus infected, the face masks and sterilium like hand sanitizer have disappeared from the drug store in the market. The unscrupulous elements, it seems, taking advantage of the situation and may be indulging in black-marketing of face masks and hand sanitizers.

“The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) must take stern steps to ensure the easy availability of the face masks to the healthcare workers and the availability of hands sanitizer in the market without any hurdles. Strict actions be taken against the drug stores and the people involved in such heinous anti-social acts,” Dr Bodhankar asserted.

Dr Bodhankar, who is also Executive Director of COMHAD UK — Commonwealth Association for Health and Disability United Kingdom and Deputy Chairman of CHPA UK, Nagpur, further said that he was surprised to observe many schools, offices are closed, malls are empty, events called off, flights grounded, economy down and even international borders closed. “People are scared to look at each other forget touching.

But, hospitals are still open, doctors still touch patients to check their pulse and examine. They don’t hesitate and walk 3 meters away if patients have cold, cough and fever.

The only community which is at highest risk, yet not stepping back –Doctors,” Dr Bodhankar said in a press statement.