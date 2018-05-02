Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |

    Dr Bodhankar demands stern action as face masks, hand sanitizers vanish from market

    Nagpur: City’s renowned senior paediatrician Dr Uday Bodhankar has expressed his disappointment over the fact that even before the city of Nagpur has not been declared coronavirus infected, the face masks and sterilium like hand sanitizer have disappeared from the drug store in the market. The unscrupulous elements, it seems, taking advantage of the situation and may be indulging in black-marketing of face masks and hand sanitizers.

    “The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) must take stern steps to ensure the easy availability of the face masks to the healthcare workers and the availability of hands sanitizer in the market without any hurdles. Strict actions be taken against the drug stores and the people involved in such heinous anti-social acts,” Dr Bodhankar asserted.

    Dr Bodhankar, who is also Executive Director of COMHAD UK — Commonwealth Association for Health and Disability United Kingdom and Deputy Chairman of CHPA UK, Nagpur, further said that he was surprised to observe many schools, offices are closed, malls are empty, events called off, flights grounded, economy down and even international borders closed. “People are scared to look at each other forget touching.

    But, hospitals are still open, doctors still touch patients to check their pulse and examine. They don’t hesitate and walk 3 meters away if patients have cold, cough and fever.

    The only community which is at highest risk, yet not stepping back –Doctors,” Dr Bodhankar said in a press statement.

    Happening Nagpur
    Be, the Next Queen of Haut Monde Mrs India World Wide 2020
    Be, the Next Queen of Haut Monde Mrs India World Wide 2020
    “AtmaSparsh” celebrated Holi at “Aantarbharti Ashram”
    “AtmaSparsh” celebrated Holi at “Aantarbharti Ashram”
    Nagpur Crime News
    Maid Booked for Stealing Rs 3000 at Sunil Kedar House
    Maid Booked for Stealing Rs 3000 at Sunil Kedar House
    Major breakthrough: Cops bust 3-member gang involved in robbing women
    Major breakthrough: Cops bust 3-member gang involved in robbing women
    Maharashtra News
    नागरिकांनी घाबरुन जाऊ नये; काळजी घ्‍यावी – ठाकरे
    नागरिकांनी घाबरुन जाऊ नये; काळजी घ्‍यावी – ठाकरे
    संत तुकाराम बीज जिजाऊ ब्रिगेड व महिला भजन मंडळ व्दारे संपन्न
    संत तुकाराम बीज जिजाऊ ब्रिगेड व महिला भजन मंडळ व्दारे संपन्न
    Hindi News
    रजनीकांत का ऐलान- डुअल प्लान पर चलेगी पार्टी, खुद नहीं बनेंगे सीएम कैंडिडेट
    रजनीकांत का ऐलान- डुअल प्लान पर चलेगी पार्टी, खुद नहीं बनेंगे सीएम कैंडिडेट
    शौक के लिए करता था वाहन चोरी; 2 कार, 4 दुपहिया वाहन जब्त
    शौक के लिए करता था वाहन चोरी; 2 कार, 4 दुपहिया वाहन जब्त
    Trending News
    Coronavirus: Panicky parents rush to Centre Point School to take back children home in Nagpur
    Coronavirus: Panicky parents rush to Centre Point School to take back children home in Nagpur
    Video: School bus collide in Nagpur at Chatrapati Square; no casualties
    Video: School bus collide in Nagpur at Chatrapati Square; no casualties
    Featured News
    Plasto fraud: No transfers could be placed sans verification, says PNB Manager
    Plasto fraud: No transfers could be placed sans verification, says PNB Manager
    Jyotiraditya at BJP HQ, Amit Shah absent
    Jyotiraditya at BJP HQ, Amit Shah absent
    Trending In Nagpur
    Coronavirus: No need to panic: Nagpur Mayor
    Coronavirus: No need to panic: Nagpur Mayor
    Dr Bodhankar demands stern action as face masks, hand sanitizers vanish from market
    Dr Bodhankar demands stern action as face masks, hand sanitizers vanish from market
    Coronavirus: Tour and travel companies hit hard in Nagpur, too
    Coronavirus: Tour and travel companies hit hard in Nagpur, too
    Coronavirus: Panicky parents rush to Centre Point School to take back children home in Nagpur
    Coronavirus: Panicky parents rush to Centre Point School to take back children home in Nagpur
    Two Amravati students stuck in Coronavirus-hit Italy; kin approach MP
    Two Amravati students stuck in Coronavirus-hit Italy; kin approach MP
    रजनीकांत का ऐलान- डुअल प्लान पर चलेगी पार्टी, खुद नहीं बनेंगे सीएम कैंडिडेट
    रजनीकांत का ऐलान- डुअल प्लान पर चलेगी पार्टी, खुद नहीं बनेंगे सीएम कैंडिडेट
    नागरिकांनी घाबरुन जाऊ नये; काळजी घ्‍यावी – ठाकरे
    नागरिकांनी घाबरुन जाऊ नये; काळजी घ्‍यावी – ठाकरे
    Video: School bus collide in Nagpur at Chatrapati Square; no casualties
    Video: School bus collide in Nagpur at Chatrapati Square; no casualties
    शौक के लिए करता था वाहन चोरी; 2 कार, 4 दुपहिया वाहन जब्त
    शौक के लिए करता था वाहन चोरी; 2 कार, 4 दुपहिया वाहन जब्त
    नागपुर में एक व्यक्ति में कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण की पुष्टि हुई
    नागपुर में एक व्यक्ति में कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण की पुष्टि हुई
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145