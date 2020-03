Nagpur: As Nagpur reported the first coronavirus positive case, the Mayor Sandeep Joshi has appealed the citizens not to panic. “The patient is being treated properly.

Citizens must take precautions to save themselves from coronvirus infection. Wash hands frequently, avoid crowded places and seek advice of doctors if you have cough, cold, fever and bodyache.

Don’t believe in rumours making rounds in social media,” the Mayor appealed.